Tratin Price Tops $0.0002 (TRAT)

Tratin (CURRENCY:TRAT) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. Tratin has a total market cap of $20.13 million and $29.00 worth of Tratin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tratin has traded down 52.3% against the dollar. One Tratin token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Bitibu.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00037063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $460.56 or 0.06341454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000458 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026045 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001374 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tratin Token Profile

Tratin is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2018. Tratin’s total supply is 144,287,391,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,002,966,735 tokens. Tratin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tratin’s official website is tratin.io.

Buying and Selling Tratin

Tratin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Bitibu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tratin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tratin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tratin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

