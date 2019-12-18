Trifast (LON:TRI) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Trifast (LON:TRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Trifast alerts:

LON:TRI opened at GBX 185.02 ($2.43) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.40 million and a P/E ratio of 18.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 169.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 197.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Trifast has a 1 year low of GBX 149 ($1.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 242 ($3.18).

About Trifast

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Trifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.