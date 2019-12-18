TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Hits $0.0115 on Top Exchanges

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $75,868.00 and approximately $170.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007811 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00023328 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036450 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003906 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.56 or 0.02677362 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000331 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com.

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

