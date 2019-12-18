U Network (UUU) Reaches Market Cap of $2.91 Million

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, U Network has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One U Network token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, IDEX, DDEX and Bibox. U Network has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $98,867.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 72.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for U Network is u.network.

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, IDEX, HADAX, HitBTC, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

