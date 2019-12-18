V Systems (VSYS) Trading Down 11.2% Over Last Week

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. V Systems has a market cap of $75.59 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V Systems coin can currently be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Bitfinex and KuCoin. Over the last week, V Systems has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get V Systems alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00186694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.01190188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025712 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00119459 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About V Systems

V Systems’ total supply is 3,792,822,466 coins and its circulating supply is 1,877,964,002 coins. The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for V Systems is www.v.systems. V Systems’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. V Systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems.

Buying and Selling V Systems

V Systems can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Bitfinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V Systems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V Systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for V Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V Systems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.