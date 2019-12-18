Vanta Network Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (VANTA)

Vanta Network (CURRENCY:VANTA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last seven days, Vanta Network has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Vanta Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Allbit and Coinone. Vanta Network has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $4,863.00 worth of Vanta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00186694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.01190188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025712 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00119459 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Vanta Network launched on August 18th, 2017. Vanta Network’s total supply is 4,596,961,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,850,678,705 tokens. Vanta Network’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO. The official website for Vanta Network is vanta.network. The Reddit community for Vanta Network is /r/vantanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vanta Network is medium.com/vantanetwork.

Vanta Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanta Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

