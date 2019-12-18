Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Sells $438,900.00 in Stock

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $438,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Veracyte stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $29.34. 407,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,994. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average is $26.13. Veracyte Inc has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $31.18.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VCYT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 3.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Veracyte in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Veracyte in the second quarter worth about $29,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

