Verge Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.24 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, SouthXchange, Binance and LiteBit.eu. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $59.19 million and $2.24 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00563815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012796 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000989 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009574 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,112,840,239 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Sistemkoin, Huobi, Bitbns, BiteBTC, Binance, Graviex, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, Coindeal, Gate.io, TradeOgre, HitBTC, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

