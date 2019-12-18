VeriME (VME) Trading Down 20.9% Over Last Week

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. VeriME has a total market cap of $16,040.00 and $2.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriME token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, VeriME has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00038018 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.04 or 0.06241903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000459 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00027634 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00001487 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002560 BTC.

VeriME Profile

VeriME (CRYPTO:VME) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home.

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

