Vincent R. Anicetti Sells 2,500 Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $46,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CHRS stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 689,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $23.91.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,880,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,548,000 after buying an additional 1,210,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,695,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,297,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,037,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,327,000 after buying an additional 483,541 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 14.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,783,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,401,000 after buying an additional 342,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

