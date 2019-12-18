VisionX Trading Down 11.8% This Week (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. VisionX has a total market capitalization of $265,806.00 and approximately $28,944.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VisionX token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including LBank, CryptoBridge and Kucoin. Over the last week, VisionX has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00185366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.01188700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025770 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00120707 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VisionX Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official website for VisionX is www.visionx.org. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VisionX Token Trading

VisionX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

