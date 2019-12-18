Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Director Todd R. Pedersen Sells 50,000 Shares

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $391,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE VSLR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.72. 558,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39. Vivint Solar Inc has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $9.82.

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.76 million. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 115.40% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vivint Solar Inc will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 1,260.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Vivint Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup set a $11.00 price objective on Vivint Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.