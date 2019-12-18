Volution Group (LON:FAN) Price Target Raised to GBX 275

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 275 ($3.62) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.52% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 209.17 ($2.75).

Get Volution Group alerts:

FAN stock opened at GBX 234 ($3.08) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49. Volution Group has a one year low of GBX 140 ($1.84) and a one year high of GBX 210 ($2.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $455.14 million and a PE ratio of 25.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 204.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 183.68.

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.