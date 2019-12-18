VULCANO (VULC) Market Capitalization Tops $123,217.00

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. One VULCANO coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, VULCANO has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. VULCANO has a total market capitalization of $123,217.00 and $139.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VULCANO Coin Profile

VULCANO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin. The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VULCANO is vulcano.io.

VULCANO Coin Trading

VULCANO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VULCANO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VULCANO using one of the exchanges listed above.

