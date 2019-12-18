Wandisco’s (WAND) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Wandisco (LON:WAND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:WAND opened at GBX 408.60 ($5.37) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $197.79 million and a PE ratio of -7.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 387.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 468.63. Wandisco has a one year low of GBX 330 ($4.34) and a one year high of GBX 858 ($11.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.69.

About Wandisco

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, a general-purpose replication platform transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, and no data loss. In addition, the company offers cloud migration, cloud replication, data lakes, developer collaboration, disaster recovery, hybrid cloud, Internet of things, and real-time analytics solutions.

