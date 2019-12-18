Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Receives Top pick Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Weir Group (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Weir Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,440 ($18.94) to GBX 1,395 ($18.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,617.24 ($21.27).

WEIR opened at GBX 1,563.16 ($20.56) on Wednesday. Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,222.50 ($16.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,432.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,442.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,042.11.

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

