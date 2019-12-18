Western Potash (TSE:WPX) Given News Sentiment Rating of 1.12

News coverage about Western Potash (TSE:WPX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Western Potash earned a media sentiment score of 1.12 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the mining company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Western Potash has a 52-week low of C$0.12 and a 52-week high of C$0.17.

Western Resources Corp, formerly Western Potash Corp, is a Canada-based company, which intends to be able to pursue investment opportunities in other resource properties that may contain metals or minerals other than potash and in jurisdictions that may be outside of Saskatchewan. The Company considers alternative value enhancing opportunities for those resource properties, such as joint ventures, spin-offs or business combinations.

