William Blair Weighs in on Haymaker Acquisition Corp.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OSW)

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Haymaker Acquisition in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. William Blair also issued estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Haymaker Acquisition alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Haymaker Acquisition has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

NYSE OSW opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. Haymaker Acquisition has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 113,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.19% of Haymaker Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Haymaker Acquisition

There is no company description available for OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.