William Lehmann, Jr. Sells 30,000 Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Stock

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ATHX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.16. 973,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,840. The company has a market capitalization of $192.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.34. Athersys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Athersys had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 458.03%. The company had revenue of ($0.36) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 87,101 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Athersys in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Athersys by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 433,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Athersys by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 159,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Athersys by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,223,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Athersys in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

