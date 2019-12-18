Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Sells $848,145.70 in Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) insider Petros Dermetzis sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $848,145.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Petros Dermetzis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Workday alerts:

On Thursday, December 5th, Petros Dermetzis sold 3,464 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $558,812.48.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $1.87 on Wednesday, reaching $161.48. 2,116,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,799. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.30. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $141.70 and a 52 week high of $226.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of -132.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Workday from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities set a $225.00 target price on Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Workday from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Workday by 445.7% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Workday by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.