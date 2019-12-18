Wowbit Price Reaches $0.0041 on Exchanges (WWB)

Wowbit (CURRENCY:WWB) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, Wowbit has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wowbit token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Wowbit has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $453.00 worth of Wowbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wowbit alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Wowbit Token Profile

Wowbit is a token. Wowbit’s total supply is 1,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,777,778 tokens. The official website for Wowbit is wowoonet.com. The official message board for Wowbit is wowoonet.com/news.html.

Wowbit Token Trading

Wowbit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wowbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wowbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wowbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wowbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wowbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.