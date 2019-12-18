Zacks: Analysts Set $13.00 Target Price for Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $13.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.65) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Arcadia Biosciences an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RKDA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Arcadia Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Sabby Management LLC increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -2.98. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $10.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.27). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 198.10% and a negative net margin of 1,938.76%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

