Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. National-Oilwell Varco reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 433.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National-Oilwell Varco.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 66.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. National-Oilwell Varco’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOV. Jefferies Financial Group raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.78.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -296.63, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.57. National-Oilwell Varco has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $141,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,370.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 156.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 285.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

