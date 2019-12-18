Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) to announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. VICI Properties also posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). VICI Properties had a net margin of 66.78% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $222.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price target on VICI Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised VICI Properties from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.95.

VICI stock opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 83.01 and a current ratio of 83.01. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 83.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 29,057 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

