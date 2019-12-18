Zap 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11,785.00 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Zap has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Zap has a total market capitalization of $307,951.00 and approximately $11,785.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zap Profile

ZAP is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

