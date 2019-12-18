Zeusshield (ZSC) Achieves Market Cap of $342,969.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Zeusshield token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io and LBank. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $342,969.00 and approximately $11,754.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00186694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.01190188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025712 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00119459 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield launched on September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

