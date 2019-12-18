Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note issued on Monday, December 16th. Svb Leerink analyst R. Newitter expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.78.

NYSE ZBH opened at $149.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $96.99 and a 12-month high of $150.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,453,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,819,550,000 after purchasing an additional 145,726 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,079,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,085 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,054,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $712,822,000 after acquiring an additional 177,006 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3,725.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $501,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,863,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $454,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.