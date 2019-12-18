Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Sells $764,946.39 in Stock

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $764,946.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,250,993.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Zoetis stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,350,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $78.90 and a twelve month high of $130.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 54.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 524,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,623,000 after purchasing an additional 184,479 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 84.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,363,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,933,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.53.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

