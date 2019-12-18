Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Director James B. Breitmeyer Sells 5,000 Shares

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Director James B. Breitmeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ZGNX traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.01. 666,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,031. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.43 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.70). The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zogenix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,285,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,818 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the third quarter valued at $13,312,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 45.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 598,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,579,000 after acquiring an additional 186,119 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,598,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,986,000 after purchasing an additional 173,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,096,000.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

