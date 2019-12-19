$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OMNOVA Solutions’ earnings. OMNOVA Solutions reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that OMNOVA Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OMNOVA Solutions.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $192.40 million during the quarter. OMNOVA Solutions had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 18.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OMNOVA Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in OMNOVA Solutions by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in OMNOVA Solutions during the third quarter worth about $2,342,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in OMNOVA Solutions by 271.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 144,264 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions in the third quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMN remained flat at $$10.11 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 98,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,910. The firm has a market cap of $454.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.04. OMNOVA Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

