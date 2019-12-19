-$0.25 EPS Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.39). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,511.40% and a negative net margin of 1,129.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCRX shares. BidaskClub upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

BCRX opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91.

In related news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,224.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Megan Sniecinski bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $174,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 921.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 143.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,924 shares during the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.