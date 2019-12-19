$0.32 EPS Expected for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.35. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $104.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.06 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.86%.

HCCI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCCI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.01. 22,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,648. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.41 million, a PE ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.50. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

