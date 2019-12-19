$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) to report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Defiance Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.65. First Defiance Financial reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Defiance Financial.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $40.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.15 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

In other First Defiance Financial news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $30,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $89,204.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,531 shares of company stock valued at $140,449. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Defiance Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,490,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 223.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,755 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 46,104 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 29.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,203 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 34,444 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,905,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 31,046 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Defiance Financial stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.89. 1,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Defiance Financial has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $31.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average is $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $602.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from First Defiance Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.46%.

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

