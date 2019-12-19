$0.93 EPS Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Plexus’ earnings. Plexus posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.02 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $78.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.37. Plexus has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $79.64.

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $951,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,665.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $274,606.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,191,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,293 shares of company stock worth $14,551,812. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Plexus by 0.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 0.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 63,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Plexus by 5.4% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 11,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in Plexus by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 7,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Plexus by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

