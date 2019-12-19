0xBitcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $629,969.00 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0570 or 0.00000793 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $313,420.00 and $629,969.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $468.68 or 0.06515550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00030330 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001471 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a token. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,502,700 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.