$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. IAC/InterActiveCorp reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $6.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IAC/InterActiveCorp.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share.

IAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen set a $315.00 price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $284.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.10.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $221.21 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $161.39 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $228,370.00. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,860 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 74.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 51.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 95.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

