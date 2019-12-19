$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) to post $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings. Kemper posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. Kemper had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion.

KMPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kemper in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $78.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.67. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.23. Kemper has a 12 month low of $61.57 and a 12 month high of $91.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Kemper by 43.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,617 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Kemper by 3.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Kemper during the second quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 99.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

