$160.55 Million in Sales Expected for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will announce $160.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.80 million to $162.40 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted sales of $161.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $633.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $630.71 million to $635.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $669.41 million, with estimates ranging from $647.57 million to $690.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $155.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.96 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after buying an additional 113,880 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 27,487 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,013,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. 48.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEN opened at $38.87 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.