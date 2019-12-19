$183.98 Million in Sales Expected for InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) will report $183.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for InterXion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $187.23 million and the lowest is $181.74 million. InterXion posted sales of $167.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterXion will report full-year sales of $706.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $699.49 million to $715.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $807.48 million, with estimates ranging from $802.25 million to $811.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow InterXion.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $177.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.77 million. InterXion had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.51%.

INXN has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim set a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterXion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of InterXion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

INXN stock opened at $81.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.59. InterXion has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $102.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INXN. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of InterXion by 1.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of InterXion by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InterXion by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in InterXion by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in InterXion by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

