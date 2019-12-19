19,950 Shares in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Barrett Business Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBSI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 167.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 33.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 14.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 15.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $91.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $687.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.29. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.10 and a 52 week high of $95.64.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 39.84%. Research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on BBSI. ValuEngine cut Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In other Barrett Business Services news, CEO Michael L. Elich sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $192,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,993,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $176,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,162.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,508 shares of company stock worth $867,369. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

