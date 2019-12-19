37,337 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $63,167,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,636,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,568,000 after purchasing an additional 962,779 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,236,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,143,000 after purchasing an additional 954,690 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,491,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,663,000 after purchasing an additional 439,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,672,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,386,000 after purchasing an additional 248,634 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $55.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.39. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $45.59 and a 12-month high of $56.03.

