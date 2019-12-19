4NEW (KWATT) Price Hits $0.0001

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One 4NEW token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, LATOKEN, Exrates and IDEX. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. 4NEW has a market cap of $8,421.00 and approximately $1,418.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00185621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.85 or 0.01179882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025229 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00120168 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io.

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Cobinhood, IDEX, LATOKEN, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

