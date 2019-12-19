$64.38 Million in Sales Expected for Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) will post $64.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fluent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.60 million to $65.16 million. Fluent reported sales of $70.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluent will report full-year sales of $266.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $265.27 million to $266.83 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $272.13 million, with estimates ranging from $256.07 million to $288.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fluent.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FLNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Fluent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

Shares of FLNT opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.63 million, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.99. Fluent has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $7.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other news, CFO Alexander Mandel bought 17,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $35,817.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,817.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Schulke bought 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $27,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,216,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,801.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 84,033 shares of company stock worth $165,078 in the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 9.5% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 27,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 38.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 36,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

