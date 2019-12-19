65,749 Shares in Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Fanhua as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FANH. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Fanhua by 88.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 40,953 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Fanhua by 9.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,829,000 after buying an additional 104,515 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Fanhua by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fanhua in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,013,000. Institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FANH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. CICC Research lowered shares of Fanhua from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fanhua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of FANH opened at $25.72 on Thursday. Fanhua Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.82 million. Fanhua had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fanhua Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This is an increase from Fanhua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fanhua’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

