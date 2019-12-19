67,848 Shares in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 67,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in CAE by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,050,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,874,000 after acquiring an additional 80,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAE by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,537,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,464,000 after purchasing an additional 181,716 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of CAE by 3,370.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,214,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006,186 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of CAE by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,049,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 1,080.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,753,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAE opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.02. Cae Inc has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $28.03.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. CAE had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $896.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cae Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on CAE from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

