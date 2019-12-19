$8.87 Million in Sales Expected for Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) to announce $8.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.13 million to $10.10 million. Sensus Healthcare posted sales of $8.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year sales of $28.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.88 million to $32.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.59 million, with estimates ranging from $27.43 million to $41.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 9.83%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRTS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

NASDAQ SRTS opened at $3.77 on Thursday. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $59.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93 and a beta of -0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTS. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 150.0% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

