Aave Price Reaches $0.0097 on Major Exchanges (LEND)

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Aave token can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io, HitBTC and Kyber Network. In the last week, Aave has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. Aave has a total market cap of $10.92 million and approximately $184,776.00 worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $460.56 or 0.06454511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00028485 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001501 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Aave Token Profile

LEND is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, ABCC, Kyber Network, IDEX, Bibox, HitBTC, Gate.io, Alterdice and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

