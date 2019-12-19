Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst PLC (LON:ASCI) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.40 Per Share

Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst PLC (LON:ASCI) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst’s previous dividend of $1.95. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ASCI remained flat at $GBX 339.50 ($4.47) on Thursday. 14,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.06 million and a PE ratio of -102.88. Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst has a 52-week low of GBX 3.04 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 294.92 ($3.88). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 303.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 287.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51.

Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst Company Profile

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

