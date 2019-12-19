ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Maxim Group

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Maxim Group from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.94.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.49. The stock had a trading volume of 507,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,391. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.24. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $26.43 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock worth $182,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 14.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 34,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,218,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,315,000 after purchasing an additional 106,723 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 328.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 34,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 26,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.