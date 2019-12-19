Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $361,047.00 and approximately $840,916.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, HADAX, LBank and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,204.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.33 or 0.01794792 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.24 or 0.02598965 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00554292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011767 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00662582 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00052208 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00018678 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013994 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CoinTiger, HADAX, LBank and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

